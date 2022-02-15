N.L.ers rack up over 40 nominations for 2022 ECMAs
Awards will be handed out in May
Artists, producers and music industry stalwarts from Newfoundland and Labrador have earned over 40 nominations at the East Coast Music Awards scheduled for later this year.
The annual event highlights music from across Atlantic Canada and includes awards for a number of categories and genres. The awards have been handed out virtually for the last two years due to COVID-19.
In terms of Newfoundland and Labrador representation, artists Justin Fancy, Quote the Raven and Kelly McMichael all lead the way with three nominations each.
CBC N.L. received two nominations: One for Media Outlet of the Year thanks to CBC N.L's First Light Fridays radio show and one to the CBC's Amy Joy for Media Person of the Year.
The awards will be handed out from May 4-8 in Fredericton. The list of all nominees is below, with nominees from Newfoundland and Labrador highlighted in bold.
African Canadian Artist of the Year
- King Sway
- LXVNDR
- Mark Riley
- One8tea
- Zamani
Album of the Year
- Carolina East – Soaked in Whisky
- Chloé Breault – Plage des morons
- Hillsburn – Slipping Away
- Kelly McMichael – Waves
- Quote the Raven – Can't Hold the Light
- Rube & Rake – Leaving With Nothing
Blues Recording of the Year
- Beauwater – Who Works For Who?
- Campbell & Johnston – Campbell & Johnston's Black Market Band (Self-titled)
- Jon Hines – Down To Funk (DTF)
- JP LeBlanc – Late All Day
- Wayne Nicholson and John Campbelljohn – Elmore`s Blues
Children's Entertainer of the Year
- Dr G
- Dr. Zoo
- Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman
- Silly Robbie
- Sue McBride
Classical Composer of the Year
- Adam Vincent Clarke
- Amy Brandon
- Clifford Crawley
- Grej
- Monica Pearce
Classical Recording of the Year
- Daniel Cabena and Stephen Runge – A Sanctuary in Song
- Mark Fewer – Rossini: 6 Sonate A Quattro
- Maureen Batt & Grej – Lighthouse
- Sarah Hagen – Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations
- Steve Cowan and Adam Cicchillitti – Intimate Impressions
Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year
- Dave Carroll – Until One Day
- Leona Burkey – Sitting Tight
- Nathan Wiley – Modern Magic
- Ocean Playground – Ocean Playground: Live in Halifax
- Quote the Raven – Can't Hold the Light
Country Recording of the Year
- Carolina East – Soaked in Whisky
- Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw – When Country Gets The Blues
- Justin Fancy – Sure Beats A Good Time
- Scott MacKay – Stupid Cupid
- The Divorcees – Drop Of Blood
Dance Recording of the Year
- Alex Byrne – "Wanna Be The One feat. Tima Dee"
- Cloverdale & FWLR – "Old School"
- Joel Freck – "Dawn ft Maryn"
- KINLEY – "Run With You (Lee Rosevere Remix)"
- PINEO & LOEB – "Good Vibe Feeling"
Electronic Recording of the Year
- DenMother – Frantic Ram
- Lazermortis – Autonetic Afterlife
- LXVNDR – Warmth
- Paragon Cause – Autopilot
- Virginia Fudge – All These Little Games
Francophone Recording of the Year
- Cédric Vieno – Maltempête
- Chloé Breault – Plage des morons
- Marty B – J'Feel Crazy
- Matt Boudreau – Armageddon
- Sluice – Le succès par le travail
Folk Recording of the Year
- Daniel James McFadyen – August, I'm Yours
- Mo Kenney – Covers
- Rosemary Lawton – Canvas
- Terra Spencer – Chasing Rabbits
- The Gilberts – Tell Me
Global Recording of the Year
- Ana & Eric Hope -Ana & Eric
- Andy Creeggan – Andiwork IV
- King Sway – Day Dreaming
- Weak Size Fish – The Drift
Group Recording of the Year
- Hillsburn – Slipping Away
- Paragon Cause – Autopilot
- Quote the Raven – Can't Hold the Light
- Rick Sparkes + The Enablers – Pleasure in the Pathless Woods
- The Divorcees – Drop Of Blood
- The Town Heroes – Home
Indigenous Artist of the Year
- Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers
- Blake Francis
- Morgan Toney
- Shift From Tha 902
- Wolf Castle
Inspirational Recording of the Year
- Becka deHaan – Calming Trust and Coming King
- Lewisville Worship – Amid the Winter Snow
- Mark Flowerdew – Let's Go
- Matt Linton – Do You Know How It Feels
- Morgan Toney – First Flight
Instrumental Recording of the Year
- Andy Creeggan – Andiwork IV
- David Myles – That Tall Distance
- Duane Andrews – Singles
- Blackwood – Lost and Found
- Sam Wilson – Into a Heart Part II
Jazz Recording of the Year
- Beth McKenna – Beyond Here
- Measha Brueggergosman – Measha Jazz
- Blackwood – Lost and Found
- Steve Amirault – Montreal Jazz Trio
- The Vesuvius Big Band – Live at Open Waters Festival
Loud Recording of the Year
- Botfly – Lower Than Love
- Hemineglect – Is Obsolete
- Rootabagga – Abby Normal
- Six Gun Smoke – Six Gun Smoke
- War & Sin – The War Within
Pop Recording of the Year
- Brandon Howard Roy – Tough Stuff
- Chloé Breault – Plage des morons
- Hillsburn – Slipping Away
- Kin Crew – I Swear Im Okay
- Levi Rowan – Self Loathing Narcissist
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
- Janet Cull – Hear It
- Laura Roy – Tides
- Logan Richard – Logan Richard (self-titled)
- Mark Riley – One Step
- Zamani – "Selfish"
Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year
- Aquakultre x DJ Uncle Fester – Bleeding Gums Murphy
- Atay & JAX – YOU DESERVE THE MOON
- Mitchell Bailey – 23
- One8tea – Ventilation 2
- Wolf Castle – Da Vinci's Inquest
Rising Star Recording of the Year
- Alicia Toner – Joan
- Burry – Yellow Paint
- Kelly McMichael – Waves
- Morgan Toney – First Flight
- Paragon Cause – Autopilot
Rock Recording of the Year
- Andre Pettipas and The Giants – No Fools No Fun
- Andrew Waite – Andrew Waite (self-titled)
- Kelly McMichael – Waves
- POSTDATA – Twin Flames
- The Town Heroes – Home
Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year
- Adam Young – Yearbook
- Brad Reid – NEW Scotland
- Choeur virtuel de l'Acadie – Notre Musique Saison 1
- La Famille LeBlanc – Trois jolies demoiselles
- Séan McCann – SHANTYMAN
Solo Recording of the Year
- Alicia Toner – Joan
- Andrew Waite – Andrew Waite
- Andy Creeggan – Andiwork IV
- Justin Fancy – Sure Beats A Good Time
- Laurie LeBlanc – When It's Right It's Right
Song of the Year
- Breagh Isabel – "Girlfriends"
- Dylan Menzie – "A Heart That Doesn't Want Mine"
- Hillsburn – "Get High"
- The Town Heroes – "Queen"
- Yvette Lorraine – "Where Did You Go"
Songwriter of the Year
- Kellie Loder
- Paul Aarntzen
- POSTDATA
- Rube & Rake
- The Town Heroes
Artist Innovator of the Year
- Chœur virtuel de l'Acadie
- Keith Mullins
- Mallory Johnson
- Silver Wolf Band
- T. Thomason & Katie Clarke
Company of the Year
- First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity
- Levee on the Lake
- Side Door Access
- Sonic Concerts
- Sound of Pop
Event of the Year
- Blueberry Jam
- Levee on the Lake
- Lunenburg Folk Harbour Mini-Festival
- Nova Scotia Summer Fest
- Paddlefest Music & Outdoor Recreation Festival
Industry Innovator of the Year
- Atlantic Music
- Heidi-Lyn O'Connor (East Track Mind)
- Levee on the Lake
- The Cap
- Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party (Covid19 Edition)
Management/Manager of the Year
- Adrienne Butcher, Estuary Artists
- Carole Chouinard
- Kate Butler, She Said Feck Records
- Nigel Jenkins, Laughing Heart Music
- Sonic Entertainment Group
Media Outlet of the Year
- East Track Mind
- First Light Fridays
- New Country NL
- VOCM
Media Person of the Year
- Amy Joy
- Greg Smith
- Heidi-Lyn O'Connor
- Richard Lann
Producer of the Year
- Chris Iannetti
- Chris Kirby
- Corey LeRue
- Erin Costelo
- John Mullane (Future Dad)
Studio Engineer of the Year
- Chris Iannetti
- John Mullane (Future Dad)
- Mike "Sheppy" Shepherd
- Scott Ferguson
- Thomas Stajcer
Studio of the Year
- Fang Recording
- FMP Matrix
- Iannetti Recording
- Lakewind Sound Studios
- The Sonic Temple
Video Director of the Year
- Brendan Henry
- Cecil Johnson
- Katie Clarke
- Lauchlan Ough
- Wilfred Le Bouthillier
Visual Artist of the Year
- Mark Young (Andiwork IV)
- Ashley Anne Clark
- Krista Power
- Richard Lann
- Sara Rankin
Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year
- Adyn Townes
- Andrew Waite
- Christina Martin
- Hillsburn
- Jimmy Rankin
- Justin Fancy
- Kellie Loder
- Lennie Gallant
- Neon Dreams
- Rich Aucoin
- T. Thomason
- The Town Heroes
Fans' Choice Video of the Year
- Andrew Waite –"Ain't Goin' Out Like That" (Director: Brendan Henry)
- Breagh Isabel – "Girlfriends" (Director: Tamara Black)
- Dave Sampson – "All My Friends" (Director: Ryker Titus)
- Hot Mondy – "Pale Ember" (Director: Brad Tobler)
- Mallory Johnson and Twin Kennedy – "Wise Woman" (Director: Cecil Johnson)
- Neon Dreams – "Say It Out Loud (Feat. Mthandazo Gatya)" (Director: Kyle White)
- PINEO & LOEB – "Good Vibe Feeling" (Director: Gabe Roy)
- Rachel Beck – "Dizzy" (Director: Rachel Beck and Savannah Belsher-MacLean)
- Saint John String Quartet – "Saint John String Quartet | Northwest Passage" (Director: Lauchlan Ough)
- Yvette Lorraine – "Where Did You Go" (Director: Loggo Lionel)