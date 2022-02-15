N.L.ers rack up over 40 nominations for 2022 ECMAs

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have received over 40 nominations for the 2022 East Coast Music Awards. From left, Kelly McMichael, duo Quote the Raven and Justin Fancy each lead the way with three nominations. (CBC)

Artists, producers and music industry stalwarts from Newfoundland and Labrador have earned over 40 nominations at the East Coast Music Awards scheduled for later this year.

The annual event highlights music from across Atlantic Canada and includes awards for a number of categories and genres. The awards have been handed out virtually for the last two years due to COVID-19.

In terms of Newfoundland and Labrador representation, artists Justin Fancy, Quote the Raven and Kelly McMichael all lead the way with three nominations each.

CBC N.L. received two nominations: One for Media Outlet of the Year thanks to CBC N.L's First Light Fridays radio show and one to the CBC's Amy Joy for Media Person of the Year.

The awards will be handed out from May 4-8 in Fredericton. The list of all nominees is below, with nominees from Newfoundland and Labrador highlighted in bold.

African Canadian Artist of the Year

King Sway

LXVNDR

Mark Riley

One8tea

Zamani

Album of the Year

Carolina East – Soaked in Whisky

Chloé Breault – Plage des morons

Hillsburn – Slipping Away

Kelly McMichael – Waves

Quote the Raven – Can't Hold the Light

Rube & Rake – Leaving With Nothing

Blues Recording of the Year

Beauwater – Who Works For Who?

Campbell & Johnston – Campbell & Johnston's Black Market Band (Self-titled)

Jon Hines – Down To Funk (DTF)

JP LeBlanc – Late All Day

Wayne Nicholson and John Campbelljohn – Elmore`s Blues

Children's Entertainer of the Year

Dr G

Dr. Zoo

Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman

Silly Robbie

Sue McBride

Classical Composer of the Year

Adam Vincent Clarke

Amy Brandon

Clifford Crawley

Grej

Monica Pearce

Classical Recording of the Year

Daniel Cabena and Stephen Runge – A Sanctuary in Song

Mark Fewer – Rossini: 6 Sonate A Quattro

Maureen Batt & Grej – Lighthouse

Sarah Hagen – Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations

Steve Cowan and Adam Cicchillitti – Intimate Impressions

Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year

Dave Carroll – Until One Day

Leona Burkey – Sitting Tight

Nathan Wiley – Modern Magic

Ocean Playground – Ocean Playground: Live in Halifax

Quote the Raven – Can't Hold the Light

Country Recording of the Year

Carolina East – Soaked in Whisky

Charlie A'Court & Witchitaw – When Country Gets The Blues

Justin Fancy – Sure Beats A Good Time

Scott MacKay – Stupid Cupid

The Divorcees – Drop Of Blood

Dance Recording of the Year

Alex Byrne – "Wanna Be The One feat. Tima Dee"

Cloverdale & FWLR – "Old School"

Joel Freck – "Dawn ft Maryn"

KINLEY – "Run With You (Lee Rosevere Remix)"

PINEO & LOEB – "Good Vibe Feeling"

Electronic Recording of the Year

DenMother – Frantic Ram

Lazermortis – Autonetic Afterlife

LXVNDR – Warmth

Paragon Cause – Autopilot

Virginia Fudge – All These Little Games

Francophone Recording of the Year

Cédric Vieno – Maltempête

Chloé Breault – Plage des morons

Marty B – J'Feel Crazy

Matt Boudreau – Armageddon

Sluice – Le succès par le travail

Folk Recording of the Year

Daniel James McFadyen – August, I'm Yours

Mo Kenney – Covers

Rosemary Lawton – Canvas

Terra Spencer – Chasing Rabbits

The Gilberts – Tell Me

Global Recording of the Year

Ana & Eric Hope -Ana & Eric

Andy Creeggan – Andiwork IV

King Sway – Day Dreaming

Weak Size Fish – The Drift

Group Recording of the Year

Hillsburn – Slipping Away

Paragon Cause – Autopilot

Quote the Raven – Can't Hold the Light

Rick Sparkes + The Enablers – Pleasure in the Pathless Woods

The Divorcees – Drop Of Blood

The Town Heroes – Home

Indigenous Artist of the Year

Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers

Blake Francis

Morgan Toney

Shift From Tha 902

Wolf Castle

Inspirational Recording of the Year

Becka deHaan – Calming Trust and Coming King

Lewisville Worship – Amid the Winter Snow

Mark Flowerdew – Let's Go

Matt Linton – Do You Know How It Feels

Morgan Toney – First Flight

Instrumental Recording of the Year

Andy Creeggan – Andiwork IV

David Myles – That Tall Distance

Duane Andrews – Singles

Blackwood – Lost and Found

Sam Wilson – Into a Heart Part II

Jazz Recording of the Year

Beth McKenna – Beyond Here

Measha Brueggergosman – Measha Jazz

Blackwood – Lost and Found

Steve Amirault – Montreal Jazz Trio

The Vesuvius Big Band – Live at Open Waters Festival

Loud Recording of the Year

Botfly – Lower Than Love

Hemineglect – Is Obsolete

Rootabagga – Abby Normal

Six Gun Smoke – Six Gun Smoke

War & Sin – The War Within

Pop Recording of the Year

Brandon Howard Roy – Tough Stuff

Chloé Breault – Plage des morons

Hillsburn – Slipping Away

Kin Crew – I Swear Im Okay

Levi Rowan – Self Loathing Narcissist

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

Janet Cull – Hear It

Laura Roy – Tides

Logan Richard – Logan Richard (self-titled)

Mark Riley – One Step

Zamani – "Selfish"

Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year

Aquakultre x DJ Uncle Fester – Bleeding Gums Murphy

Atay & JAX – YOU DESERVE THE MOON

Mitchell Bailey – 23

One8tea – Ventilation 2

Wolf Castle – Da Vinci's Inquest

Rising Star Recording of the Year

Alicia Toner – Joan

Burry – Yellow Paint

Kelly McMichael – Waves

Morgan Toney – First Flight

Paragon Cause – Autopilot

Rock Recording of the Year

Andre Pettipas and The Giants – No Fools No Fun

Andrew Waite – Andrew Waite (self-titled)

Kelly McMichael – Waves

POSTDATA – Twin Flames

The Town Heroes – Home

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year

Adam Young – Yearbook

Brad Reid – NEW Scotland

Choeur virtuel de l'Acadie – Notre Musique Saison 1

La Famille LeBlanc – Trois jolies demoiselles

Séan McCann – SHANTYMAN

Solo Recording of the Year

Alicia Toner – Joan

Andrew Waite – Andrew Waite

Andy Creeggan – Andiwork IV

Justin Fancy – Sure Beats A Good Time

Laurie LeBlanc – When It's Right It's Right

Song of the Year

Breagh Isabel – "Girlfriends"

Dylan Menzie – "A Heart That Doesn't Want Mine"

Hillsburn – "Get High"

The Town Heroes – "Queen"

Yvette Lorraine – "Where Did You Go"

Songwriter of the Year

Kellie Loder

Paul Aarntzen

POSTDATA

Rube & Rake

The Town Heroes

Artist Innovator of the Year

Chœur virtuel de l'Acadie

Keith Mullins

Mallory Johnson

Silver Wolf Band

T. Thomason & Katie Clarke

Company of the Year

First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity

Levee on the Lake

Side Door Access

Sonic Concerts

Sound of Pop

Event of the Year

Blueberry Jam

Levee on the Lake

Lunenburg Folk Harbour Mini-Festival

Nova Scotia Summer Fest

Paddlefest Music & Outdoor Recreation Festival

Industry Innovator of the Year

Atlantic Music

Heidi-Lyn O'Connor (East Track Mind)

Levee on the Lake

The Cap

Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party (Covid19 Edition)

Management/Manager of the Year

Adrienne Butcher, Estuary Artists

Carole Chouinard

Kate Butler, She Said Feck Records

Nigel Jenkins, Laughing Heart Music

Sonic Entertainment Group

Media Outlet of the Year

East Track Mind

First Light Fridays

New Country NL

VOCM

Media Person of the Year

Amy Joy

Greg Smith

Heidi-Lyn O'Connor

Richard Lann

Producer of the Year

Chris Iannetti

Chris Kirby

Corey LeRue

Erin Costelo

John Mullane (Future Dad)

Studio Engineer of the Year

Chris Iannetti

John Mullane (Future Dad)

Mike "Sheppy" Shepherd

Scott Ferguson

Thomas Stajcer

Studio of the Year

Fang Recording

FMP Matrix

Iannetti Recording

Lakewind Sound Studios

The Sonic Temple

Video Director of the Year

Brendan Henry

Cecil Johnson

Katie Clarke

Lauchlan Ough

Wilfred Le Bouthillier

Visual Artist of the Year

Mark Young (Andiwork IV)

Ashley Anne Clark

Krista Power

Richard Lann

Sara Rankin

Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year

Adyn Townes

Andrew Waite

Christina Martin

Hillsburn

Jimmy Rankin

Justin Fancy

Kellie Loder

Lennie Gallant

Neon Dreams

Rich Aucoin

T. Thomason

The Town Heroes

Fans' Choice Video of the Year

Andrew Waite –"Ain't Goin' Out Like That" (Director: Brendan Henry)

Breagh Isabel – "Girlfriends" (Director: Tamara Black)

Dave Sampson – "All My Friends" (Director: Ryker Titus)

Hot Mondy – "Pale Ember" (Director: Brad Tobler)

Mallory Johnson and Twin Kennedy – "Wise Woman" (Director: Cecil Johnson)

– Neon Dreams – "Say It Out Loud (Feat. Mthandazo Gatya)" (Director: Kyle White)

PINEO & LOEB – "Good Vibe Feeling" (Director: Gabe Roy)

Rachel Beck – "Dizzy" (Director: Rachel Beck and Savannah Belsher-MacLean)

Saint John String Quartet – "Saint John String Quartet | Northwest Passage" (Director: Lauchlan Ough)

Yvette Lorraine – "Where Did You Go" (Director: Loggo Lionel)