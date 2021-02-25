Getting e-book smart: Here's how to use N.L.'s digital library

Emma Craig is Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries' regional librarian for St. John's. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Being stuck inside means there's no time like the present to dive into a good book. Whether it's the latest murder mystery or something to brighten spirits, Newfoundland and Labrador's digital library has something for everyone.

"There's really places in the digital library for all of our different age groups of patrons," Emma Craig, Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries' regional librarian for St. John's, told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"You're going to find a really good variety of fiction, non-fiction, and we really try to span across different age groups as well."

The NLPL digital collection launched in 2018, allowing people access to e-books, audiobooks and magazines without needing to visit a library, especially relevant when bricks-and-mortar libraries can't open under Alert Level 5 of the province's tiered system of public health restrictions.

Craig said use of the service has skyrocketed in the last year.

"During the pandemic we've seen way, way more digital library use," she said. "That's something we've been paying attention to, and kind of judging how we base our collection when we acquire new materials."

"Within the last year we've definitely been putting more resources into the digital library … and e-books and audiobooks are something people enjoy using."

WATCH | Librarian Emma Craig teaches the CBC's Alex Kennedy to use the NLPL digital library:

How to use the NLPL Digital Library CBC News Newfoundland 3:55 The CBC's Alex Kennedy speaks with Librarian Emma Craig to learn how to borrow books online using the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Digital Library. 3:55

Before accessing the digital library, you will need a library card. You can sign up for one on the NLPL website, and the card will be sent to you in the mail.

Once you find the book you want to borrow, you can read it on just about any device you use — your computer's Internet browser, an e-reader or on a mobile device through the Libby app on Apple or Android devices.

So what books would Craig recommend?

"It is Love Our Local Authors month, so we're encouraging people to read books by Newfoundland authors. We actually have a full list of books written by Newfoundland authors as well as our NL Reads titles," she said.

"It's also Black History Month.… We were able to acquire a lot of new titles from Black authors, and books about anti-racism memoirs. We have full booklists of that for children, teens and adults."