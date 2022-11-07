Diesel tops $3 per litre in parts of N.L. with 31 cent increase

The price of diesel on the Avalon is over $2.98 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, with much of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador passing the $3 per litre mark. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The price of diesel has passed $3 per litre across much of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador with an unscheduled 31 cent per litre increase Tuesday morning.

The adjustment is the result of a dramatic spike in the benchmark price for ultra-low sulphur kerosene, according to the Public Utilities Board. The benchmark also led to an extraordinary adjustment on Saturday morning, when the price of diesel rose more than 27 cents per litre.

The change puts the price of diesel at over $2.98 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula — 58.6 cents per litre more expensive than it was on Friday — but over $3 per litre across much of Newfoundland, along with Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Prices now range from just below $3 per litre on Newfoundland's west coast to $3 per litre on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas and near $3.01 in central Newfoundland, $3.04 per litre on the Connaigre Peninsula, $3.07 in Rencontre East and $3.093 on Change Islands and in the La Poile area — the most expensive places to fuel up.

The price for a litre of diesel in Labrador West is just under $3.05 per litre, while customers in Churchill Falls will pay over $3.07 per litre. Other pricing regions in Labrador are unaffected, and range between $2.17 and $2.76 per litre.

The price of stove oil also rose in Labrador West and Churchill Falls, up 34.21 cents per litre. The price of the fuel is up 65.13 cents per litre since Friday due to changes in pricing benchmarks.

Customers in the regions will now pay $2.48 per litre in Labrador West and over $2.50 per litre in Churchill Falls.