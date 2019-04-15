Diesel, home heating fuels see significant price spike in unscheduled adjustment

Diesel, furnace and stove oil increased significantly in price overnight. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Diesel and two types of home heating oils saw massive increases in price on Friday in an unscheduled adjustment by the Public Utilities Board.

Diesel increased by 35.2 cents, meaning customers are now paying $2.53 a litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.55 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.56 in central Newfoundland, $2.57 in the Springdale area, between $2.54 and $2.55 on the west coast of the island and between $2.55 and $2.57 on the Northern Peninsula.

Furnace oil rose by just over 30 cents per litre across the province.

Labrador West and Churchill Falls, meanwhile, are experiencing an increase in the price of stove oil.

The fuel rose by nearly 42 cents per litre overnight. Customers are now paying $2.14 a litre in Labrador West and $2.16 in Churchill Falls respectively.

Drum-delivered stove oil is at its most expensive in the coastal southern area of Labrador at $2.39 a litre.

Gasoline and propane were unaffected in the price adjustment.

