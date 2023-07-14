Remember the dickie berg? It's back. In soap form

The dickie berg lives on with Dana Marshall's newest product. (Coastal Soapworks/Facebook)

An iceberg shaped like a penis gripped international news last spring after photographer Ken Pretty — from Dildo, N.L. — posted his images of the 10,000-year-old chunk of glacier online.

His photos went instantly viral as onlookers from around the globe were introduced to the "dickie berg" that floated off the coast of Harbour Grace for a short stint in late April.

First there were the internet comments. Then came the memes. Now, a business owner in Charlottetown, Labrador is taking things to the next level.

Dana Marshall owns and operates Coastal Soapworks. She handcrafts artisan bath and body products. Right now she's whipping up a batch of dickie berg soap, which is made with iceberg water.

"I thought about it for a little while. At that time, when it came out, that was April. We never had any access to iceberg water here," Marshall told CBC News from her home in southern Labrador.

"I had to wait until the ice shifted off and I was able to get ahold of some local iceberg ice. It had to be the iceberg water."

Right now, bars of the dickie berg soap are available for preorder.

Marshall says she's been blown away by the response, with over 100 orders to date.

"People are appreciating it for what it is. It's a great gift but also It's a touristy thing, too. It's great for someone from away who wants to take a little piece of their trip home with them," she said.

"Luckily enough, it seems for the most part that people are just enjoying the soap for what it is. It's pretty light-hearted."

Photographer Ken Pretty captured images of this strangely shaped iceberg off the coast of Harbour Grace in April. (Ken Pretty/Facebook)

Each bar is made by hand, with no mould used. Marshall said she's prepared to make as many as she needs, but it may take some time.

"When the preorders are done, I do have it there that you can expect your soap [in] up to 10 weeks," she said. "I'm thinking right now I'm right on track."

The inspiration

It's not the first time Marshall took inspiration for one of her products from pop culture.

In 2021 she crafted Dr. Janice Fitzgerald soap. Fitzgerald is Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health. At the time, she became part of everyone's daily lives in the province with daily news conferences to deliver the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also crafted United States Senator Bernie Sanders' mittens, which is a nod to a photo of Sanders that went viral in 2021.

But operating a small business out of a small, rural town — Charlottetown has about 300 residents — has its own set of challenges.

Marshall said she has local customers she is very grateful for, but wants to push beyond the borders of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We don't have big marketing budgets. We're not working with hundreds of thousands of dollars," she said.

"I want to try to get noticed beyond Labrador."

