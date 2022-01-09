N.L. government defends decision to pause seismic oil exploration program amid backlash

Minister Andrew Parsons says data gleaned from previous seismic surveys is more than enough to allow investors to make informed decisions. (Patrick Butler/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's government says the decision to pause an annual offshore seismic survey is a smart move, but its sparking a wave of reactions from oil industry stakeholders.

In place since 2010, the annual seismic program sees specialized vessels sending jolts of pressurized air to the ocean floor in the province's offshore waters in search of oil reserves.

Data gleaned from the seismic surveys help oil companies determine the risk of developing in a particular area.

Charlene Johnson, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Oil and Gas Industries Association (NOIA), says the seismic program is an economic boon for the province, and hopes it will be reinstated in next year's budget.

Seismic surveys help "de-risk the investment" for oil companies, Johnson said, noting countries like Norway and the United Kingdom invest in similar programs every year.

Past seismic surveys have resulted in some $4 billion in investment in the province's oil industry over the past five years, Johnson said, and eight companies have set up shop here based on data gleaned from seismic surveys.

"Putting something on pause when you have that much momentum going is certainly disappointing to see," she said.

Johnson said the seismic program, which involves stakeholders from food and fuel suppliers to marine ports and hotels, is a significant economic generator for the province.

"So all of that will be lost for next year unless this gets reversed," she said.

$20 million in savings

Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, defended the decision Friday, saying data gleaned from previous surveys is more than enough to allow investors to make informed decisions.

Yearly seismic surveys yield data which oil companies use to determine potential for development in NL's offshore environment. (Petroleum Geo-Services)

"We feel we are still in a very, very good position to have attractive information out there for companies to bid on," he said.

Parsons said the decision to pause the program was also a fiscal one: about $20 million is spent per year on the program, and with interest in the province's offshore already well established, Parsons said the province felt it was "a good time to put a pause on that."

Parsons said he wasn't surprised by NOIA's reaction to the news.

"Why wouldn't they be [upset]?," he said. "But I've heard from people within the industry who feel this is probably a smart move … so that's the move that we've made."

In a statement released Thursday, Lloyd Parrott, Opposition MHA for Terra Nova, said the pausing of the program caused him concern about the future of the offshore.

"The minister has confirmed that the Liberal government will once again show their lack of support for our offshore oil and gas industry by failing to nurture the industry's future and eliminating funding for the seismic program," the release read.

In an interview with CBC, Parrott said walking away from the seismic program means "we're walking away from the oil and gas industry, and it's OK."

Parsons said he "absolutely disagrees" that pausing the program signifies the province is abandoning the oil industry.

He cited the government's exploration offshore initiative and its investment in projects like West White Rose, as evidence it supports the industry.

"So to say that it sends a signal is asinine, really," Parsons said. "What else are we supposed to do here? For some people, it's never enough."

