Officials to give update on N.L. cyberattack Wednesday

Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador will give an update Wednesday on the cyberattack that paralyzed the province's health-care system for weeks.

Health Minister John Haggie and Eastern Health CEO David Diamond will talk about the attack and its impact on the health-care system beginning at 10:30 a.m. NT. The conference will be streamed on the provincial government's Facebook page.

Wednesday marks the province's first update on the cyberattack since December, when Diamond told reporters the system had to be rebuilt from scratch after some services were forced to shut down for weeks.

The attack, which was made known to officials on Oct. 30, caused thousands of appointments, procedures and the province's COVID-19 testing program to be delayed. Haggie told reporters at the time the "brain of the data centre" that powers the province's health-care system had been damaged.

Patient and employee data was also stolen in the attack, including social insurance numbers — which was revealed by government two weeks after the attack occurred.

Sources have told CBC News that the attack is ransomware. That is an attack where hackers break into a network, trigger software to encrypt data on the network and demand payment in order to decrypt the data — thus holding the network and its owner hostage.

Officials in the province have been tight-lipped on if the attack was ransomware and if financial demands had been made.