Watch here: N.L. government to deliver cyberattack update at 4:30 p.m. NT

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is set to deliver an update on the ongoing cyberattack situation, which shut down health-care services across the province 10 days ago.

Premier Andrew Furey, Health Minister John Haggie and Justice Minister John Hogan will speak live about the incident at 4:30 p.m. NT, and take questions from reporters. They will be joined by David Diamond, CEO of Eastern Health and Heather Brown, CEO of Labrador-Grenfell Health.

So far, the government hasn't provided much detail about the cyberattack, saying only that it ground most health services to a complete halt, with some slowly coming back online over the last few days.

Emergency services have continued throughout, and chemotherapy and radiation treatments have resumed across the province. Appointment scheduling and rebooking services are still affected.

In an interview Monday, Haggie said the next focus is on resuming crucial laboratory services — something he said is key to getting other procedures back.

Haggie wouldn't say whether personal health information was compromised in the attack, and the government has not acknowledged whether or not the attack was ransomware.

Ransomware attacks involve malicious software that accesses and prevents the use of critical computer files followed by a demand for payment to restore those files.

Meanwhile, the province's COVID-19 travel form and self assessment tool have been restored and can now be accessed online.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador