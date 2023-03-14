N.L.'s privacy watchdog expects cyberattack answers from health authorities by mid-April

Newfoundland and Labrador's independent privacy watchdog says past staff turnover in the office and the length of time it's taking to get responses from provincial health officials have slowed its investigation of the 2021 cyberattack.

But the office is stressing that a "robust" investigation is ongoing, with timelines that suggest a final report could be released this spring.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, the privacy commissioner's office said investigators are waiting for responses to a series of questions that have been sent to the province's four regional health authorities, the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information, and the health department.

"Our questions to the Department of Health and Community Services, which were disclosed publicly by the provincial government in a recent court filing, were sent to the department's counsel on Jan. 9," Sean Murray said in a statement.

"We expect to receive the department's response, as well as those of the other public bodies, no later than mid-April. That is more than enough time to fully answer our questions, and I anticipate nothing less than a thorough, detailed set of responses."

Murray, the director of research and quality assurance in the privacy commissioner's office, took over the cyberattack investigation last week, after commissioner Michael Harvey recused himself from the probe.

Earlier this month, the province launched a court action to have Harvey removed from the process, citing concern about "a reasonable apprehension of bias" linked to his past roles with the government.

Harvey was an assistant deputy minister of health before being appointed information and privacy commissioner in the summer of 2019. He also served on the board of the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information for about two years, up to August 2019.

"As a matter of procedural fairness, therefore, the commissioner should not be permitted to lead the investigation or participate in it in any manner," the province said in court filings.

Harvey defended himself, rejecting those "bias" claims and saying he's done nothing wrong.

But Harvey said he agreed to step aside to avoid a lengthy and expensive court proceeding, and because he believes it's in the public interest to have the investigation completed in a timely manner.

In a statement, Murray said he believes it will take "a period of weeks" to analyze responses after they are received, determine whether any further steps are required, and ultimately issue the report.

The province recently confirmed that the Hive ransomware group was behind the attack, which threw the province's health-care system into chaos a year and a half ago.

But the justice minister won't say whether a ransom was paid, or even whether the province was asked to pay one.

As of December, the number of patients and employees affected by cyberattack-related privacy breaches topped 58,000 — more than one in every 10 people in the province.

