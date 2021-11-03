WATCH: N.L. officials, Central Health confirm patient, employee information breached

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie and Central Health CEO Andrée Robichaud say patient information from the regional health authority has been breached as part of the cyberattack on the province's health-care system.

Robichaud said it appears employee information going back 13 years has been breached.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of the story appears below.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government will hold a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon regarding the cyberattack that has disrupted the province's health-care system for the past 11 days.

And this time, they'll be joined by officials from Central Health.

The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m. NT and will be live streamed on the government's YouTube account and social media channels. Health Minister John Haggie, Justice Minister John Hogan and Central Health CEO Andrée Robichaud will be present at the briefing.

The update comes just one day after officials confirmed that patients and employees in the Eastern Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions have had their personal information stolen in the cyberattack.

The breach includes basic patient information like names, birthdays, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, medical care plan (MCP) numbers, marital status, in-patient and outpatient times and the name of the person's family doctor.

Officials said the personal information of Eastern Health employees going back 14 years, and Labrador Grenfell-Health employees going back nine years, has also been breached.

That stolen information includes names, addresses, contact information and social insurance numbers. Haggie said there is no indication that banking information was included in the breach.

On Tuesday, officials said they didn't believe any information had been accessed in the Western Health region, but the investigation in the Central Health region was ongoing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador