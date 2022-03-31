Cruise ships returning to St. John's after 2 years of COVID-19 cancellations

St. John's Coun. Debbie Hanlon says 30 cruise ships will come to St. John's between June and October. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Cruise ships will be returning to St. John's harbour this summer for the first time since 2019, with the first one set to arrive in June.

St. John's Coun. Debbie Hanlon and St. John's Port Authority harbour master Melissa Williams made the announcement Thursday, saying 30 vessels will enter the port between June and October — good news for the area's businesses, said Hanlon.

"They're excited about it," Hanlon said. "With the pedestrian mall opening, we're expecting it to be an enhanced feature for the cruise ship passengers. So everyone I've talked to is excited about it on the business level."

Cruise ships have not been able to operate in provincial waters since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The federal government's ban on cruise ships travelling to Canadian ports, enacted in 2020 to limit the spread of COVID-19, was lifted by federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra on Nov. 1.

Hanlon said the city expects to see around 80 per cent of the traffic it saw in 2019, when cruise ship passengers and crew spent about $10 million in the province.

Vessels and passengers will face stringent COVID-19 guidelines enforced by Transport Canada and Public Health, requiring travellers be fully vaccinated and present a negative COVID-19 test one to two days before entering port.

Williams said ships will also have to identify any positive cases or symptomatic travellers on board four days before arrival. Boats will be assessed by a series of four threat levels, which will decide how the ship is handled when it arrives. She said boats could be diverted if the COVID-19 threat level is too high.

The Ocean Endeavour will be the first cruise ship to dock in St. John's this season, landing in the city on June 12.

The adventure cruise ship is different from the typically larger cruise ships seen in the city's harbour, as the 195-passenger vessel is focused on exploring less travelled areas with an emphasis on education, according to Adventure Canada expedition leader Jason Edmunds.

"People have been kind of in their homes dreaming about travel, and we're extremely excited to get back on the water," Edmunds told CBC News in a recent interview.

Cruise ships like this one will be seen in St. John's harbour for the first time since 2019, beginning with the Ocean Endeavour on June 12. (Twitter/@finelinetravels)

The Ocean Endeavour will begin its trip in St. John's before circumnavigating the island. The trip also features local tour guides, which Edmunds says adds to the overall experience for travellers.

"Our team in Newfoundland has become one of our most incredible teams," he said.

"It comes from just the locality of those people, their background and their expertise.… Basically, these people are there to bring out the things in the places and the people that we visit that you might miss if you were travelling by yourself."

The ship also has plans to sail the coast of Labrador as part of an expedition later this year, a route Edmunds — originally from Nain — is especially looking forward to.

"It's become a great family visit as well. I just bring 200 people with me."