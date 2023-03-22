Crab harvesters take protest inside St. John's hotel as price-setting meetings continue

A crab harvester confronts Fisheries Minister Derrick Bragg in Confederation Building after Wednesday's session at the House of Assembly. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's crab fishermen resumed their protest Wednesday, calling for a quota increase and changes to the federal government's fisheries management.

Dozens of harvesters descended on a Fisheries and Oceans Canada office in the east end of St. John's early Wednesday morning, with some using their vehicles to block traffic from coming in or out.

Some used symbols of the fishery to protest, like a crab pot placed on the building's flag pole.

The group then moved their protest to the Sheraton Hotel, where officials are meeting to set the crab prices. The group also moved to Confederation Building to sit in on question period at the House of Assembly to bring their concerns directly to Fisheries Minister Derrick Bragg.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers initially stood in front of the hotel's main entrance to ensure protesters remained outside, but shortly after noon, the fishermen made their way inside the hotel's ballroom.

Fisherman Jason Sullivan said he and his colleagues are calling for changes to the precautionary approach framework that separates the inshore fishery of Zone 3L — ranging from Conception Bay to St. Mary's Bay as far as Bonavista Bay — from the offshore fishery by designating two different biomasses within a 225-kilometre radius.

He says that in turn limits what inshore fishermen can catch, adding fishermen are already catching near the limit of what they can for the season.

"The precautionary approach has essentially put us inside of a box, and we're at the maximum of that box," Sullivan said.

"I like to think I'm, you know, fairly intelligent. But I can't understand for the life of me how you can say that an imaginary line separated makes two different biomasses."

Crab harvesters made their way inside the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's Wednesday afternoon. (Todd O'Brien/CBC)

On Monday, protesters gathered outside the Sheraton before shifting their focus to St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP Seamus O'Regan's constituency office.

Fish, Food & Allied Workers secretary-treasurer Jason Spingle says they'll continue the protest as long as they have to.

The union issued a statement saying they stand in solidarity with the 3L inshore fleet, but added that members of the FFAW's inshore council have received threats of violence, personal harm and property damage since Monday's protest.

Protestors attached a crab pot to the flag pole outside the Department of Fisheries and Oceans office in St. John's. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Asked if there will be a crab fishery in the province this season if the issue isn't resolved, the crowd responded with a chorus of noes.

In the meantime, Sullivan says protests and the blocking of traffic at the DFO office will continue for as long as it takes to get a resolution.

"If anyone's working in there, there in that building there, now it's a good time to take a holiday to Mexico. You're not going to work for a week."

