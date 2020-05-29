Court challenge of N.L.'s COVID-19 travel ban to begin

A challenge of Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 travel ban is scheduled to be heard before the province's supreme court beginning today.

Halifax resident Kim Taylor and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed a claim in Newfoundland and Labrador's Supreme Court in May, claiming the restrictions violate the charter and fall outside provincial jurisdiction.

The provincial government passed legislation banning anyone but permanent residents and asymptomatic workers in key sectors from entering the province.

Taylor was denied the opportunity to travel to Newfoundland after her mother died suddenly.

The association says it is also challenging changes to the province's Public Health Protection and Promotion Act which allows police officers to detain and remove individuals to "points of entry" to the province, and authorizes increased search powers.

The case is scheduled to be heard through Friday.

