N.L. sees active cases drop to single digits as no new cases reported Sunday
3 new cases, 15 recoveries in the past week
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, marking the fifth straight day without a positive case.
Sunday also brought two new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases in the province to nine. Since the start of the pandemic, 374 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been four COVID-19 related deaths.
One person remains in hospital due to the virus.
In total, 73,080 people have been tested in the province — that's an additional 226 in the past 24 hours.
3 cases this week
The province saw three new COVID-19 cases this week, but saw the number of recoveries jump drastically, with 15 people making a recovery since Monday.
The province also received it's first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, which was delivered to Goose Bay on Thursday. The initial doses will be administered to Indigenous communities throughout Labrador's north coast.
Another shipment is expected on Jan. 11, for a total of 2,400 doses to be spread out between Nain, Hopedale, Postville, Rigolet and Makkovik. More vaccinations are expected throughout the first quarter of 2021.
The provincial COVID-19 briefings will resume over the next week. The last COVID-19 briefing was on Dec. 21.