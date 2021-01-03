N.L. sees active cases drop to single digits as no new cases reported Sunday

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (NORC Center for Public Affairs Research/NIAID-RML/Associated Press)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, marking the fifth straight day without a positive case.

Sunday also brought two new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases in the province to nine. Since the start of the pandemic, 374 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been four COVID-19 related deaths.

One person remains in hospital due to the virus.

In total, 73,080 people have been tested in the province — that's an additional 226 in the past 24 hours.

3 cases this week

The province saw three new COVID-19 cases this week, but saw the number of recoveries jump drastically, with 15 people making a recovery since Monday.

The province also received it's first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, which was delivered to Goose Bay on Thursday. The initial doses will be administered to Indigenous communities throughout Labrador's north coast.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Labrador Thursday afternoon. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Another shipment is expected on Jan. 11, for a total of 2,400 doses to be spread out between Nain, Hopedale, Postville, Rigolet and Makkovik. More vaccinations are expected throughout the first quarter of 2021.

The provincial COVID-19 briefings will resume over the next week. The last COVID-19 briefing was on Dec. 21.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador