Current COVID-19 wave may be cresting, says N.L.'s head pandemic researcher

Dr. Proton Rahman says the current wave of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador may be at its crest. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

The current COVID-19 wave washing over Newfoundland and Labrador may be at its crest, says the provincial researcher in charge of pandemic data.

Dr. Proton Rahman, who heads the analytics team responsible for following COVID-19 data in Newfoundland and Labrador, said the data available suggests the province has reached the peak.

"If we continue to do what we're actually doing, we're actually predicting that the numbers will actually start to fall," Rahman told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Friday.

"The reason for this is twofold. The province has an aggressive plan in terms of giving the booster doses, which will decrease the transmission going forward, and people, for the most part, are actually abiding by the public health measures."

But there's still a lot of unknown data.

Rahman said projection modelling can no longer rely solely on known positive cases, given how quickly the Omicron variant spreads and how infections are outpacing testing.

He said the case positivity rate — the percentage of positive infections in a batch of tests — random sampling and waste-water testing are important indicators moving forward.

"That can give us an idea in terms of the burden of COVID-19 that's out there," he said, adding that hospitalizations will be the best indicator of the burden of COVID-19 in the province.

Capacity

Rahman said the Omicron variant is resulting in about 83 per cent fewer hospitalizations than the Delta variant.

But with more than 4,000 known positive cases in the province as of Thursday — and with around 500 new cases a day for several days now — the health-care system is stretched thin with some workers in isolation and others being reassigned to testing and booster clinics.

Rahman said the spike in cases happened mostly over the past week so it's too early to say hospitalizations won't increase. As of Thursday, there were four people in hospital due to COVID-19.

"We need to look forward and be careful in terms of what happens over the next week," he said.

The current wave of COVID-19 is outpacing testing. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"To try to get a better assessment of how high the peak may be, we're looking at provinces that are a little bit ahead of us, that have more COVID-19 in their province. So [we're] carefully studying Ontario, Quebec and also provinces that are demographically similar to us, such as Nova Scotia."

There's also still worry about the variant finding its way into older citizens. There have been recent cases inside long-term care homes in the province.

Rahman said those residents, even with two doses of vaccine, are much more likely to end up in the hospital.

"I think the boosters help a fair bit, but we still have to be careful of not getting too much infection in terms of long-term care homes," he said.

Meanwhile, Eastern Health plans to keep outpatient laboratory services on hold next week. All non-urgent appointments have been cancelled, while urgent or emergent laboratory testing and services will continue. Outpatient blood collection sites are restricted to urgent blood collection only.

In Whitbourne, the emergency department at the Dr. William H. Newhook Community Health Centre will be diverting patients starting Friday due to staffing changes related to the pandemic, Eastern Health said. Patients in the area who require emergency services are being asked to go to the nearest open emergency department in Carbonear, Placentia or St. John's, or call 911 for assistance.

Family practice clinics, outpatient laboratory services and ambulatory treatment services such as chemotherapy continue to be available by appointment.

In Corner Brook, walk-in COVID-19 testing is resuming at the Corner Brook Civic Centre Studio between 8:45 a.m. and 4 p.m.

