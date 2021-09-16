N.L. government releases details on who should seek 3rd vaccine dose

The provincial government released details on who should get a third dose of mRna vaccine. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador released its guidelines on Thursday for who should be getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the government's vaccine website, some immunocompromised individuals should receive a third dose of mRNA vaccine specifically, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

"Individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may have a lower immune response to COVID-19 vaccines compared to the general population," the website reads.

"Individuals with these conditions can have an increased immune response after receiving an additional dose of an mRNA vaccine."

The provincial government's list includes anyone who has the following:

Active treatment for solid tumour or hematologic malignancies.

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.

Receipt of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell therapy or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

Active treatment with the following categories of immunosuppressive therapies: anti-B cell therapies (monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19, CD20 and CD22), high-dose systemic corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents that are significantly immunosuppressive.

Government's guidelines for a third dose also include people who received a mixed vaccine schedule and who travel for employment, a medical procedure or attend school outside of Canada.

Anyone who meets any of these criteria can book a third dose appointment at a regional health authority clinic, select "second dose" when booking online, or contact a physician or pharmacist.

Those who are travelling outside of the country for work, school or medical reasons must present a letter from their employer, physician, medical clinic or education institution that contains information on their vaccine requirements and includes their first and last name.

Third dose appointments should be scheduled at least 28 days after the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the website.

