Latest on COVID-19 outbreak in N.L. with 2 p.m. NT briefing; watch it live here

Public health officials will update Newfoundland and Labrador with the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak in a briefing set for 2 p.m. NT.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will provide the update live on the government's YouTube page. She will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie.

The latest numbers on Tuesday had the number of active cases down to 297. It was the first day in more than a week that the active caseload has gone down. However, there were a total of 46 presumptive cases announced on Monday and Tuesday, which have yet to be confirmed or ruled out.

Thousands of people are still getting tested and awaiting results, following an outbreak of the coronavirus vriant B117, which has proved to be more easily transmissable. While the majority of cases have been found in the metro St. John's area, FItzgerald said it has likely spread to other regions.

Confirmation of the variant prompted Fitzgerald to move the province back into Alert Level 5 — the highest level in the province's phased system of restrictions — in an effort to curb a spiking number of cases and community transmission.

On Wednesday, Central Health opened a rapid antigen testing clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor for asymptomatic residents who have travelled from the region to the St. John's metro area since Feb. 1, as well as anyone who works at or attends Sprucewood Academy, Exploits Valley High, or Exploits Valley Intermediate.

"This type of testing can help us detect COVID-19 in people who do not have symptoms and limit the potential spread of the virus," Central Health said in a release.

Labrador-Grenfell Health also brought in testing clinics in three communities on Wednesday and Thursday, encouraging any resident who has travelled from the region to the metro area recently to get tested for COVID-19.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador