Watch live here: Briefing with latest on N.L.'s COVID-19 outbreak starts at 2 p.m. NT 

Newfoundland and Labrador will get the latest numbers and updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, which prompted the province to go into Alert Level 5 Friday night, when health officials hold a briefing this afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will hold the update starting at 2 p.m. NT. She will be joined by Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey.

The provincial government will carry the briefing live on its YouTube channel.

A sweeping set of restrictions were brought in Friday night after lab testing showed the latest outbreak — concentrated mostly in the Eastern Health region — has involved the coronavirus variant B117.

As of Sunday, there were 296 active cases in the province — 287 of those in the Eastern Health region.

Testing demand has surged, and the province is using a "triage system" to identify priority cases of those who are more likely to be a carrier of the virus.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has also moved fully to online learning for students across the province, with an update from education officials set for 10 a.m. Monday.

