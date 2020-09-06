No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. Sunday

There are no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

The province's caseload remains at 270, according to a media release issued by the Department of Health Sunday afternoon, with the most recent case being discovered on Saturday.

There are two active cases in the province, both are women in the Eastern Health region and are related to international travel.

Contact tracing has been completed by public health officials for each case, with the risk to the general public considered low.

To date, 33,326 people have been tested for the virus across the province — 160 of those came in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March, 265 people have recovered from virus. Three people have died.

The next live provincial briefing on COVID-19 is scheduled for Wednesday.

