N.L. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, the first in more than a week.

The province's caseload moves to 270, with 265 having people having recovered and three deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The Department of Health said in a media release the new case is in the Eastern Health region of the province — a female between 20 and 39 years old who recently travelled from the United States. The woman has been in self-isolation since her arrival, the department said.

Contact tracing by public health officials is complete. Out of caution, everyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine, although the risk to the general public is low, according to the release.

In total, 33,166 people have been tested as of Saturday's update. Of those, 234 were tested in the last day.

The province now has two active cases. A previous case, a woman under 19 years old who is a resident of the province and had recently returned from Asia, was reported eight days ago. The provincial Department of Health said she followed public health guidelines and self-isolated upon her arrival.

Contact tracing for that case has also been completed, with all test results returning negative.

