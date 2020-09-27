New case of COVID-19 in N.L. on Sunday related to travel

There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, related to travel from western Canada. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the province since Sept. 18.

According to a news release from the provincial Department of Health, the new case is a man in the Eastern Health region between 20 and 39 years old.

The case is travel-related, as the man had returned home to the province from Manitoba. The department said he has been self-isolating since his arrival and following public health guidelines.

Contact tracing is now underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The Department of Health is also advising anyone who travelled on WestJet flights 306 and 328, which departed Winnipeg and Toronto for St. John's on Monday, to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing out of an abundance of caution.

"Public health is asking people to do this as a result of the one new confirmed case in the Eastern Health region announced today," a media release said.

The latest case increases the province's caseload at 273 and is the second active case.

Since the pandemic began in March, 268 people have recovered and three have died.

In total, 40,910 people have been tested for the virus across the province. Of those, 627 were tested in the last 24 hours.

