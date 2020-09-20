Skip to Main Content
N.L. ends weekend with no new cases of COVID-19 and 1 recovery
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, closing out a quiet weekend and marking two days since it's last known case was discovered. 

In total, 487 people have been tested for the virus in the last 24 hours according to a media release issued by the province's Department of Health — 37,738 people have been tested since since March.

Sunday also saw a new recovery, meaning there is now one active case in the province. As of Sunday, 268 people have recovered from the virus. There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Newfoundland and Labrador.   

The province's caseload stands at 272. 

The next live COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday where health and government officials will give the latest updates and take questions from the media. 

