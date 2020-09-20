N.L. ends weekend with no new cases of COVID-19 and 1 recovery

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, closing out a quiet weekend and marking two days since it's last known case was discovered.

In total, 487 people have been tested for the virus in the last 24 hours according to a media release issued by the province's Department of Health — 37,738 people have been tested since since March.

Sunday also saw a new recovery, meaning there is now one active case in the province. As of Sunday, 268 people have recovered from the virus. There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province's caseload stands at 272.

The next live COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday where health and government officials will give the latest updates and take questions from the media.

