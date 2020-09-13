Sunday brings no new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. as IOC contractor tests negative

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the provincial health department.

Sunday's numbers follow a day in which one new case was reported in the Central Health region and a contractor from outside the province arriving at the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine in Labrador City tested presumptive positive.

The Department of Health followed up on the presumptive positive case, noting the test returned a negative result after additional testing through the provincial Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory.

"The individual will continue to self-isolate, out of an abundance of caution, and has been following public health guidelines," the department said in Sunday's media release.

"Public health will continue to follow this case and will advise if further action is required."

The province continues to have two active cases of COVID-19.

The province's total caseload remains at 271, with 266 people having recovered and three deaths in the almost six months since the first case was recorded in the province.

To date, 35,222 people have been tested for the virus. Of those, 288 were tested in the last day.

The next live COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

