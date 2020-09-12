IOC contractor headed for Labrador City mine tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

The Iron Ore Company of Canada says a contractor coming to its Labrador City mine site from outside the province has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to employees Friday evening, obtained by CBC News, the company said the person is from New Brunswick and received a presumptive positive test result during a regular screening of out-of-province workers.

The person did not proceed to the work site in Labrador City and immediately self-isolated, the memo from Daniel Allaire, general manager of processing operations, reads.

"The individual will continue to remain in isolation until cleared by public health," wrote Allaire.

"This is a very clear reminder to us all to continue with our tried and tested protocols related to COVID-19, and remain focused on following all public health guidelines in place both on site and in our communities."

Previously, the province had gone six days without a new case of the virus, and while this case is presumed positive, it has yet to be confirmed.

CBC News has reached out to public health officials in both Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick for comment.

A COVID-19 update will be issued by the N.L. provincial government through a media release at 2 p.m.

