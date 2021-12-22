Announcement on N.L.'s back-to-classroom plans coming today, says premier

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the province is working on a plan for students to return to the classroom when it's safe to do so. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Newfoundland and Labrador's education minister is expected to announce today whether students in the province will return to the classroom next week, and Premier Andrew Furey says a plan is in the works for when it is safe to do so.

During Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Furey said his family has experienced first-hand the difficulties that can come with online learning, such as students being separated from their classmates and teachers facing added stress.

"I know remote learning is not ideal, but we want to make sure that heading back can be done safely and effectively," he said. "With this latest variant still making an impact here, that can be tough."

Furey said Wednesday that Education Minister Tom Osborne will make an announcement related to schools at some point today, but didn't specify a time.

Most students have been learning remotely since the beginning of the winter term, and Osborne says the decision is being reviewed every week.

Furey said the province plans to include rapid testing as a way to bring students back safely. The Department of Education is working with the Department of Health to make sure the plan is safe, the premier said.

"We will be using tests. We're ahead of some other jurisdictions with respect to HEPA filters, which we were able to put in classrooms back earlier this year," he said.

"What has to be the top priority is the safety of the children and the teachers."