COVID-19 restrictions end in N.L. on Monday, but some will choose to keep masks into the future

While Newfoundland and Labrador will drop the mask mandate as of Monday, some businesses and facilities will continue their own mask requirements. (David Horemans/CBC)

All of Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 public health restrictions will be dropped as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, but that doesn't necessarily mean the rules will be changing everywhere.

The provincial government will no longer require capacity limits, physical distancing or mandatory masks, however businesses, workplaces and other public spaces can choose to continue requiring workers and customers to wear a mask.

Amy Anthony, owner and operator of The Nook and Cannery in St. John's, says she'll be choosing to keep a mask requirement in place at her restaurant beyond Monday.

"It would be much safer to keep that in place," Anthony said, noting how four of her staff members are immunocompromised, as well as some of her regular customers.

"It's just about making sure that they're comfortable and not deterred from coming in. So, that's why I'm sticking with it and trying to, for a lack of a better term, avoid it like the plague."

Anthony said she's also been continuing the practice of having customers fill out contact tracing sheets at the door. While the Nook and Cannery will no longer require a vaccine passport for entry as of Monday, Anthony said she would have loved to continue using that system as well.

"Based on what's happening in the province now, I don't think we're going to win the fight with the vax passes," she said.

'It's their choice'

Barry Bennett, owner of Vu Restaurant and Slainte whiskey bar in St. John's, says he will keep tables socially distanced and will continue checking vaccine passports in his businesses, but won't require masks.

Bennett said he will be letting his staff and customers decide if they want to wear a mask or not, but he expects many people will still choose wear them.

"If they feel comfortable enough to come in here without a mask on, we're OK with that, if they want to wear a mask, we're OK with that as well. It's their choice," he said.

"[But] we will not put the tables we removed two years ago back, we will keep the tables spaced the way it is right now, just so that people will feel comfortable and secure in our restaurant."

Barry Bennett is the owner of Vu Resto & Bar, and Sláinte on Duckworth Street in downtown St. John's. Bennett will not require masks after March 14, but will keep the tables six feet apart and still ask for proof of vaccination. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

The pandemic has been difficult for his businesses, Bennett said, but he believes it's time to move past mandatory masking for what he anticipates will be a busy summer.

"We managed to fight through it and hopefully now at this point in time where we're to with mandates being dropped [Monday], people would probably feel more comfortable going out," he said.

"It's time that we move on from the masks now, in my opinion, and get on with our lives."

Masks still required in schools

In a letter sent to parents Saturday, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said masks will still be required in K-12 schools, until at least the beginning of Easter break on April 14. A further announcement on masking will be made prior to April 25.

Additionally, the school district plans to continue following other pandemic protocols, such as keeping students in cohorts, avoiding large gatherings for younger students and using daily screening questionnaires.

In a news release, the provincial government said masks will continue to be required in motor registration offices and government service centres, including in waiting areas and other spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Similarly, Memorial University will be requiring students to keep their masks on, until at least April 23, the final day of exams for the winter term.

As well, at least two of the regional health authorities are continuing a mask requirement in their facilities. Both Eastern and Western Health have said they plan to continue mandatory masking.

Metrobus in St. John's will no longer require masks or limit capacity on busses on Monday, but masks are still recommended. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

Meanwhile, other businesses and services are dropping their requirement as of Monday.

Metrobus says masks will no longer be mandatory and there will be no capacity limit on busses. However, they do recommend passengers to continue wearing a mask when riding the bus.

Likewise, government continues to strongly recommend mask wearing, among other personal health measures, such as washing your hands and physically distancing where possible.

