N.L. officially ending COVID-19 vaccine passport system

After nearly a year, Newfoundland and Labrador is officially ending its COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

As of Friday, NLVaxVerify — an app used by businesses to read QR codes and verify people's vaccine status — is no longer working.

"The termination of this application is due to recommendations from public health that NLVaxVerify is no longer necessary in COVID-19 management in Newfoundland and Labrador," reads a news release sent Friday morning from the Health Department.

Week to week, people are still being hospitalized or even dying from the virus in N.L., but the province hasn't had public health restrictions in place since March.

The vaccine passport program launched in October 2022, during a COVID-19 wave driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

Mirroring systems in other provinces, the passport program had two parts: a smartphone app called NLVaxPass, or a piece of paper, both with a scannable code that would show whether or not the person had been fully inoculated against COVID-19, and the NLVaxVerify app that could read the codes.

After the program launched, proof of vaccination was mandatory to get into most recreational and non-essential activities for people 12 and up. The rules covered bars, lounges, and indoor entertainment, as well as personal services like hair salons and tattoo parlours, and indoor gyms and arenas.

In March, the government dropped nearly all of its public health restrictions, and in May it got rid of mandatory vaccination rules for public servants, saying the situation had improved.

At the time Public Health asked people to keep wearing masks, and some businesses kept both the mask rules and the vaccine passport system.

But that system now no longer works.

In Friday's news release, the Health Department said the NLVaxPass half of the system "will remain active for a few more months as a tool for residents to easily access and store COVID-19 vaccination records."

