N.L. officially ending COVID-19 vaccine passport system
Health Department says program is 'no longer necessary'
After nearly a year, Newfoundland and Labrador is officially ending its COVID-19 vaccine passport system.
As of Friday, NLVaxVerify — an app used by businesses to read QR codes and verify people's vaccine status — is no longer working.
"The termination of this application is due to recommendations from public health that NLVaxVerify is no longer necessary in COVID-19 management in Newfoundland and Labrador," reads a news release sent Friday morning from the Health Department.
Week to week, people are still being hospitalized or even dying from the virus in N.L., but the province hasn't had public health restrictions in place since March.
The vaccine passport program launched in October 2022, during a COVID-19 wave driven by the Delta variant of the virus.
Mirroring systems in other provinces, the passport program had two parts: a smartphone app called NLVaxPass, or a piece of paper, both with a scannable code that would show whether or not the person had been fully inoculated against COVID-19, and the NLVaxVerify app that could read the codes.
After the program launched, proof of vaccination was mandatory to get into most recreational and non-essential activities for people 12 and up. The rules covered bars, lounges, and indoor entertainment, as well as personal services like hair salons and tattoo parlours, and indoor gyms and arenas.
-
N.L.'s vaccine passport rolls out Friday. Here's how it works
-
COVID-19 restrictions end in N.L. on Monday, but some will choose to keep masks
In March, the government dropped nearly all of its public health restrictions, and in May it got rid of mandatory vaccination rules for public servants, saying the situation had improved.
At the time Public Health asked people to keep wearing masks, and some businesses kept both the mask rules and the vaccine passport system.
But that system now no longer works.
In Friday's news release, the Health Department said the NLVaxPass half of the system "will remain active for a few more months as a tool for residents to easily access and store COVID-19 vaccination records."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?