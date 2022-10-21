N.L.'s chief medical officer of health holding COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. NT

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. NT to "discuss changes to COVID-19 case and contact management," according to a press release from the provincial Department of Health and Community Services.

Also on Fitzgerald's agenda is the new Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

There are no further details on what to expect from Fitzgerald on Friday.

The conference will be live streamed on the provincial government's social media channels.

This week, the province reported five more deaths due to COVID-19.

Nine people are in hospital, including one person in critical care.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 224 new cases of the diseases in the province over the previous seven days.

