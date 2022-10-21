N.L.'s chief medical officer of health holding COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. NT
Case and contact management, along with the new Pfizer bivalent vaccine are on the agenda
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. NT to "discuss changes to COVID-19 case and contact management," according to a press release from the provincial Department of Health and Community Services.
Also on Fitzgerald's agenda is the new Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
There are no further details on what to expect from Fitzgerald on Friday.
The conference will be live streamed on the provincial government's social media channels.
This week, the province reported five more deaths due to COVID-19.
Nine people are in hospital, including one person in critical care.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 224 new cases of the diseases in the province over the previous seven days.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?