N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 4th consecutive day

Restrictions related to COVID-19 are in many facets of life, including hotels. This sign is from the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's, which recently reopened. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, making it the fourth consecutive day of zero cases.

The number of active cases — at four — remains unchanged.

The total caseload for the province holds steady at 277. In total, 269 people have recovered from the virus since March.

To date, 45,591 people have been tested, an increase of 421 since Wednesday's update.

A day ago the provincial government issued notices about COVID-19 outbreaks at work sites outside of the province, two in Alberta and one in Nunavut.

Those site are:

Hope Bay gold mine, Nunavut.

Methanex methanol plant, Medicine Hat, Alta.

Syncrude Canada's Aurora mine site, 75 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

Workers returning to the province from any of those sites must self-isolate away from members of their household, call 811 to arrange a COVID-19 test and isolate for the full 14-day self-isolation period.

