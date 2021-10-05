N.L. considering vaccine passport for worship services, adds 5 new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with details of the province's vaccine passport expected to be released Thursday. (Robert Short/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is considering requiring a vaccine passort for religious services.

A spokesperson for the premier's office said full details of the anticipated vaccine passport will be released Thursday, and Premier Andrew Furey has spoken with religious leaders in the province about the importance of vaccinations.

The passport will go live on Friday, with a grace period before it becomes mandatory. A government spokesperson told CBC News that Furey was unavailable for an interview.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — three in the Eastern Health region and two in the Central Heatlh region — the fewest number of daily cases announced in more than two weeks. All cases are under investigation by Public Health.

The province also reported 12 more recoveries: three in the Eastern Health region, seven in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region. There are now 153 active cases.

Thirteen people in hospital because of COVID-19, down from 14 on Monday, with five in critical care.

The Department of Health also reported two more presumptive positive cases in the province.

Public health is asking anyone who visited the following locations to seek testing:

Bayside Café, 368 Highway, Head of Bay d'Espoir, on Sept. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. or Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Monty's Place Restaurant, Trans-Canada Highway, Whitbourne on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Robin's Donuts, Trinity Conception Square, 120 Columbus Dr., Carbonear, on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

The Health Department said people who visited these locations and have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to self-isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result.

On Tuesday evening, the Ceebees Minor Hockey Association posted on its website that it had been contacted by Eastern Health of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Danny Cleary Arena in Harbour Grace.

Eastern Health said the potential exposure happened at the arena on Saturday during a hockey practice for the under 13 division between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. and those who were in attendance are considered high-risk contacts.

Eastern Health said those who are fully vaccinated, two weeks after their second dose, should book a COVID-19 test and monitor themselves for symptoms. These people do not have to self-isolate. For those who are fully vaccinated and experiencing symptoms, the health authority said they should self-isolate and book a test.

Those who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated must self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. If the first test is negative, they should continue to isolate, monitor for symptoms for two weeks and book a repeat

test on Oct. 12, 13 or 14. If the test is positive that person will be contacted by public health.

Meanwhile, the province added a new interactive map to its COVID-19 hub that shows vaccination rates for different areas of the province.

The province is scheduled to hold a live briefing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

