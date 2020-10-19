No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 3rd straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the province's third straight day without a new case.

There are 11 active cases in the province, with 272 people having recovered and four deaths, out of the province's total caseload of 287. The most recent new cases were reported Friday — three workers returning home from Alberta.

As of Monday's update 48,868 people have been tested, with 210 of those in the last 24 hours.

Monday's update was provided by the Department of Health in a media release.

