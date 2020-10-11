No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.L.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. (Shutterstock/Harry Wedzinga)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In total, 206 people have been tested for the virus in the last day, bringing the overall total to 46,565 since March.

The province's caseload stands at 282, after getting a slight bump a day ago, as the Department of Health reported three additional cases in the Western Health region, all related to a previous cases reported in the area.

To date, 269 people have recovered and there continues to be nine active cases in the province.

There have been four deaths.

Sunday's update came via a media release issued by the Department of Health shortly after 2 p.m.

N.L. to N.B.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald provided guidance to residents who may be travelling to Moncton or Campbellton, N.B. after reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in those areas.

If travel to those cities is required, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians should follow all public health guidelines in effect in New Brunswick, said the Department of Health media release on Sunday.

"While in New Brunswick, people should limit the number of close contacts to as few as possible, maintain physical distancing, practice frequent and proper hand hygiene, and practice proper respiratory etiquette."

Travellers returning to Newfoundland and Labrador from those areas should self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for the first 14 days after arrival, and contact 811 to arrange testing if symptoms develop. They should also not attend large gatherings for the first two weeks, and follow public health guidelines in place for Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Based on the current situation in these regions and the information available to public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador, this extra level of caution is appropriate," said the health department.

"While travel within the Atlantic bubble is permitted, this guidance is being issued by the Chief Medical Officer of Health out of an abundance of caution. Newfoundland and Labrador remains part of the Atlantic bubble and there is no evidence to support leaving the bubble at this time."

