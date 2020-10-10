N.L. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, a day after two new cases in two different health regions in the province were added to the caseload.

All three new cases are females in the Western Health region under 19 years old.

The Department of Health said in a media release Saturday the women are close contacts of a previous case and are members of the same extended household.

"Because they were identified previously as close contacts, they were already in quarantine throughout their infectious periods. This means there is no risk of transmission to the community," reads Saturday's media release.

"Contact tracing by public health is completed. Everyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine."

The province's caseload moves to 282, with 269 people having recovered from the virus and four deaths since March.

In total, 46,359 people have been tested as of Saturday's update — 303 of those were tested in the last 24 hours.

The province now has nine active cases.

As a result of one of the cases reported a day ago — a man between 40 and 49 years old in the Eastern Health region who returned home from work in Africa — the Department of Health is asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Wednesday to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The other case on Friday, a woman in the Western Health region, the health department said is a close contact and a member of the same household as a previously reported case in the area.

Coal mine outbreak over

The Department of Health also issued an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Teck Coal Mine in Elkford, B.C..

"The Public Health Agency of Canada has informed the department that the outbreak is over. The agency defines an outbreak as over when two full incubation periods, or 28 days, pass since the last reported case at the site," the media release reads."

"While this outbreak is over, rotational workers are reminded to keep following the self-isolation guidelines in place."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador