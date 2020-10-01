N.L. reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, unrelated to Labrador case

A new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Central Health region of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

The province recorded a new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a media release issued shortly after 5 p.m., the province's Department of Health said the new case is located in the Central Health region, and is not related to the case reported a day ago in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The new case is a female between 20 and 39 years old. The case is travel related where the woman, who is a resident of the province, was returning home from Alberta.

She has been self-isolating since her arrival.

The new case pushes the province's active caseload to three.

In total, 42,556 people have been tested as of Thursday, an increase of 549 in the last day.

The total cases recovered remains at 269, and a total caseload now reaches 275.

It's the first time since Aug. 4 Newfoundland and Labrador has had more than two active cases.

