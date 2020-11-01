Presumptive COVID-19 case at Voisey's Bay a false positive, says public health

The presumed positive case of COVID-19 at the Voisey's Bay mine site in Labrador is now considered a false positive according to public health. (Vale)

The presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at the Voisey's Bay mine site in northern Labrador is now considered a false positive.

According to a news release from the provincial health department Sunday morning, an initial sample and an additional sample were tested at the province's microbiology lab overnight, with both samples testing negative for COVID-19.

The man, a worker at the mine between 20 and 39 years of age, initially tested positive on Friday.

Public health said it treats any presumptive positives as true positive cases, and as such, contact tracing had already been completed.

Those who were in isolation as a result of contact tracing will be contacted by public health to follow up with new information.

Prior to the news release from the Department of Health, Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper and Cartwright – L'Anse au Clair MHA Lisa Dempster both made posts on Facebook announcing the case being a false positive.

The total number of confirmed cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 291, with three active cases.