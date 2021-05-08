N.L. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, issues 2 travel advisories

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 67.

Four of the cases are located in the Eastern Health region. Three are related to travel within Canada, including two men in their 20s or 30s, and a man in their 60s and the fourth is a woman in her 20s or 30s, and is a close contact of a previous case.

There is one travel-related case in the Central Health region Saturday, a male under the age of 20 who travelled within Canada.

There is also one new case in the Western Health region, a man who is 70 or over, with the source of infection under investigation.

Contact tracing is underway in all cases, according to public health.

Health officials also reported two new recoveries in the past 24 hours, with one person now in hospital due to the virus.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador, there are 40 active cases in the Eastern Health region, 12 in the Central region, 12 in the Western region and three in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

As of Saturday, 135,914 people have been tested for the virus in the province — that's an additional 367 since Friday's COVID update.

Vaccine update, travel advisories

Public health also gave a update on the number of vaccines given in the province this week, with a total of 194,727 doses administered as of Thursday. Over 185,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 hub website.

In a Facebook post Friday, Eastern Health announced they had surpassed 100,000 doses administered in the region.

As a result of the travel-related cases, public health issued two travel advisories. Passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 678 from Montreal to St. John's on Tuesday or Wednesday should arrange a COVID-19 test.

Public health also advised of a COVID-19 outbreak at two job sites where rotational workers from the province have worked: the British Columbia Hydro Site C project and MEG Energy in Alberta.

Any workers who have returned to the province in the last two weeks from a site where an outbreak has been identified must isolate away from household members and arrange a COVID-19 test.

A full two-week isolation period must be completed, regardless of test result, the department said.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported 163 new cases Saturday and one new death. There are 1,538 active cases, with 49 people in hospital and seven in intensive care.

There were eight new cases reported in New Brunswick on Saturday, as well as one death. There are now 141 active cases in New Brunswick.

Prince Edward Island did not provide an update on COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. NT.