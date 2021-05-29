N.L. reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, none related to central cluster

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. (John Pike/CBC)

There are nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, but none of them are connected to the cluster in central Newfoundland.

One of the nine cases is located in the Central Health region, but is related to travel within Canada.

There are also two travel-related cases in the Eastern Health region, both men in their 20s or 30s who travelled within Canada.

Six new cases are being reported in the Western Health region, all deemed contacts of a previously known case. There are two men and two women under 20, one woman in her 20s or 30s and a man in his 60s.

There are also five presumptive cases in the Western region, connected to the positive case reported in the area Friday.

Saturday's new cases bring the number of active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to an even 100. Five people have also recovered from the virus in the past day, according to public health.

Four people remain in hospital, down one from the previous day. It is unclear if the person who left hospital was in intensive care, as public health doesn't reveal the number of people in intensive care if the total number of people in hospital is lower than five.

A total of 154,640 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province, including 586 since Friday's update.

Testing continues in central, western regions

Public health says the investigation into the source of the cluster in central Newfoundland is continuing. The number of confirmed cases in the cluster remains at 60. There is also one presumptive case tied to the cluster, which was found through rapid testing.

Asymptomatic testing is continuing in the Stephenville area Saturday, with Western Health asking students and staff of Stephenville Primary School to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms.

Both Stephenville Middle School and Stephenville Primary School are set to reopen Monday, after being closed on Friday.

The origin of positive COVID-19 cases in the town is not clear, and public health could not say Friday morning whether they are travel-related.

Stephenville Middle School, as well as Stephenville Primary School, is set to reopen Monday after being closed Friday. (CBC)

Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose urged residents to keep their contacts low in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, saying the town is taking every precaution against spreading the virus.

Two positive COVID-19 cases have also been allegedly reported in Gander, following a Facebook post by the community's Walmart that two employees had tested positive. Both employees last worked on May 25, and the store is working with public health officials according to the post.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported 33 new COVID-19 cases along with four COVID-related deaths — the most deaths in a single day in over a year. There are 566 active cases.

New Brunswick reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 143.

Prince Edward Island had not reported a COVID-19 update as of 2:30 p.m. NT. The island has 12 active cases of COVID-19.