N.L. marks 11 straight days of no new reported cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador marked 11 straight days of no new reported cases of COVID-19 Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking 11 straight days without a single new case.

The total number of cases in the province that were diagnosed remains at 260, with eight cases currently active.

As of Monday's update 10,676 people across the province have been tested for the virus — 53 in the last 24 hours.

By age there are:

22 people 19 years old and under.

38 between 20 and 39.

38 between 40 and 49.

58 between 50 and 59.

57 between 60 and 69.

47 people who are 70 years old and above.

By region there are:

242 in Eastern Health.

Eight in Central Health.

Six in Labrador-Grenfell Health

Four in Western Health

Three people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, one is in intensive care.

