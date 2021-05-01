N.L. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new recoveries

133,377 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, with the province reporting five new cases of the virus Saturday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with five new recoveries.

Four out of the five cases are travel related, with the source of the fifth under investigation. Three of the cases are located in the Eastern Health region, while two are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The first case in the Eastern Health region is a man in his 20s or 30s related to international travel. A man also in his 20s or 30s tested positive for the virus related to travel with in Canada, while the source of infection for a man in the same age group is under investigation.

The two cases reported in the Labrador-Grenfell region are a woman in her 20s or 30s and a woman in her 60s, both related to travel within Canada. The cases are the first reported in the region since March 2.

Contact tracing is underway for all the new cases, according to public health.

As a result of Saturday's cases, public health has issued a travel advisory asking passengers who travelled on Ar Canada Flight 8016 from Montreal to St. John's on Thursday to arrange a COVID-19 test.

Three people are in hospital due to COVID-19. With the five reported recoveries on Saturday, the province's active case count remains at 33.

In all, 133,377 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province, including 264 in the past 24 hours.

As of the end of the day Friday, 167,714 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, that's about 36 per cent of those considered eligible for the shot by the Department of Health.

As of end of day Friday 167714 people have their first dose (36%). Over 82% of doeses delivered have been administered. <br><br>We have 82.4% of those over 80y; 90.9-% of people between 75-79y; and 85.3% of 70-74y with first or second doses! <br><br>Hats off to Public Health! —@Johnrockdoc

Health Minister John Haggie tweeted Saturday that more than 82 per cent of people in the province over the age of 80 have received at least one dose.

The province saw its highest number of new daily cases in over two months Friday, with the seven of the new cases being related to travel. Of the 23 COVID-19 cases found in the province this week, 21 are travel related.

Despite Friday's increase in cases, the province's Department of Health said the jump is not unexpected given the epidemiology elsewhere in Canada and what the department calls "increased travel into the province recently."

The department also said Friday that there is "no concern of community spread at this time."

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported a single-day record 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as more than 16,500 tests were completed in the past day as the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab catches up with a testing backlog. There are now 713 active cases in Nova Scotia.

The latest case numbers from New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island hadn't been released as of 2 p.m. NT.