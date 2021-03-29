No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. Monday, as caseload remains at 2

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Monday, according to a release from the provincial government.

That means the active case count stays at two, with no new recoveries since Sunday. Nobody is in hospital due to the virus.

Almost 124,000 people have been tested for the virus in the province since last March, with 196 people tested in the past 24 hours.

Over the last two weeks, four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province.

Health authorities said the newest case, reported in Central Health on Sunday, is a man in his 40s and is related to domestic travel.

Passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John's on March 25 have been asked to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Prior to Sunday's new case, the last new confirmed case in the province was reported on March 18.

The number of active cases has plummeted since an outbreak of coronavirus variant B117. As of Saturday, the entire province has had restrictions eased and has entered Alert Level 2.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will hold her next pandemic briefing update on Wednesday afternoon.

