Watch here: Alert level update coming during COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. NT

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is set to deliver an update on the alert level status for Newfoundland and Labrador during today's COVID-19 briefing.

The briefing will be streamed live at 2 p.m. NT on the government's YouTube channel. Fitzgerald will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie to deliver the latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Wednesday morning, the Avalon Peninsula remains in Alert Level 4, while the rest of the province is in Alert Level 3.

The entire province was put into Alert Level 5 on Feb. 12 when it was confirmed that an outbreak in the metro St. John's region was due to community spread of coronavirus variant B117, which has been deemed to be more contagious then the original strain of the virus.

There were hundreds of new cases confirmed over the following weeks.

Restrictions eased outside the Avalon region at the end of February, when health officials deemed there was minimal spread of the virus to other regions. Since then, the alert level status has been up for review every two weeks.

With just two active cases, both in the Eastern Health region, and no new confirmed cases as of Tuesday, it's expected Fitzgerald will ease restrictions further.

The last alert level change came into effect Saturday, March 13.

