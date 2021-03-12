New isolation rules for rotational workers, as N.L. records one new COVID-19 case

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new, travel-related case of COVID-19 on Friday, as regions prepare to loosen some restrictions this weekend.

Eleven people have recovered since Thursday, leaving the province with 57 active cases, the chief medical officer of health said at Friday's briefing. Three people are in hospital.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald also announced isolation changes for rotational workers returning from jobs outside the province, loosening quarantine requirements on the condition those workers are swabbed for COVID-19 three times over the course of their first two weeks home.

Workers can book a test upon arrival in Newfoundland and Labrador, and begin self-isolating with family members as soon as they receive a negative result, Fitzgerald said. Workers must isolate themselves from family members until their first test results come back.

If negative, and asymptomatic, workers can walk outside, interact with members of their household and spend time at the cabin on the first week of their return home. Workers can also attend medical appointments, if they disclose their status as rotational workers. However, they can't enter public spaces, Fitzgerald said.

On Day 7, workers can book a second test. If they're asymptomatic and test results are negative, they can enter public spaces, except long-term care homes, and interact with other permitted close contacts.

A third negative test result after Day 11 will clear rotational workers, allowing them to end modified self-isolation on Day 14 after their arrival, she said.

She urged rotational workers and their households to monitor closely for symptoms, regardless of test results, and book a swab at the first sign of infection.

"If all of these requirements are followed, anyone living in the same household as a rotational worker does not have to self-isolate," Fitzgerald said. "They can attend work, school and daycare."

Rotational workers and their families can also quarantine together, without leaving their property, if they choose, she said.

The rules do not apply to international rotational workers, Fitzgerald said, citing federal law governing anyone entering Canada.

Fitzgerald also expressed support for families of rotational workers being harassed over travelling for work.

"It is very disheartening to hear of situations where rotational workers and their families are being stigmatized, especially children," she added, embarking on a minute-long plea for parents to help prevent harassment of affected families. "I want to be clear this is completely unacceptable."

Vaccine registration expanded

Home support workers can now pre-register for a vaccine, expanding the list of eligible residents preparing to receive a shot.

People over 70 are also in the queue. "We are very encouraged by the interest in being vaccinated," she said.

With Newfoundland and Labrador hours away from a planned change to its COVID-19 alert levels, provincial officials will offer the latest update on the pandemic during the regular Friday briefing.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will provide the update at 2 p.m. NT, streaming live on the provincial government's YouTube channel, joined by Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey.

Fitzgerald said during Wednesday's briefing that there would also be changes announced Friday for rotational workers from the province.

If the numbers remain low and Fitzgerald is confident that community spread of the virus is contained, there will be changes to the alert level in place for the entire province.

The Avalon Peninsula will enter Alert Level 4, while the rest of the province will head into Alert Level 3, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

On Thursday, there was just one new case announced, along with seven new recoveries, for a total of 68 active cases.

That's a sharp decline from hundreds of active cases just two weeks ago, at the height of the outbreak of coronavirus variant B117.

Education officials also announced changes for students from kindergarten through Grade 12 on Thursday. Most high school students across the province will be moving fully to virtual learning, while in-class instruction will resume for most K-9 students. However, there are some exceptions for specific schools and regions outlined in the plan.

