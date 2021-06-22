N.L.'s active COVID-19 caseload drops by nearly half, with 1 new case, 10 new recoveries

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

It's been four days since Newfoundland and Labrador last updated its COVID-19 numbers, and in that time, just one new case has been reported, according to the Department of Health.

The new case is a woman in her 60s in the Western Health region who is a contact of a previous case, unconnected to a cluster in the area. With 10 new recoveries since Friday — one in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and seven in the Western Health region — the province's active caseload has dropped to 13, its lowest since April 13. There is no one in hospital due to the virus, down from two the last time the department updated the numbers.

The Health Department announced last week, citing declining case numbers, that it would no longer be updating case information on weekends and holidays. With Monday a provincial government holiday, Tuesday's media release is the first since Friday.

To date, 157,609 people have been tested, including 1,307 since Friday.

The Health Department said it's still investigating a cluster of cases in the Western Health region, which has 42 confirmed cases associated with it to date. There are eight active cases in the region, along with three in the Eastern Health area and one apiece in the Central Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions.

As of Sunday, 415,850 doses of vaccine had been administered. Of those, 367,476 are first doses, with 76 per cent of the province's eligible population having now received at least one shot. Just over 10 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

According to the provincial government's COVID-19 data hub, 124,790 doses are expected to arrive this week — nearly one-quarter of the total number of doses the province has already received to date.

Health and government officials are scheduled to hold its weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, the same day that the provincial government will ease travel restrictions for people entering Newfoundland and Labrador.

