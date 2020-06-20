N.L. reports no active cases of COVID-19 for 3rd straight day, despite a positive test result

Despite a positive test result on Friday, the provincial Department of Health says there are still no active cases of COVID-19 in the province. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking 23 days straight without a new case.

However, the Department of Health says there was a positive test result reported Friday evening. The positive test was from an asymptomatic employee at Eastern Health who, the department said, was not involved in direct patient care.

"The individual had COVID-19 in the past and had recovered. The test was done as part of a screening protocol, not because the individual reported symptoms of COVID-19," the department's news release said.

"The public health evidence to date indicates that this is not a new case of COVID-19. The reason for this is that the test is quite good at detecting any viral genetic material that may be present even if the virus is no longer capable of producing infection. In people who have recovered from COVID-19, the presence of such material could produce a positive test result, but this does not mean there is an active infection."

The department said the individual's close contacts, both personal and professional, have been notified and are being tested "out of an abundance of caution."

The province's total caseload remains at 261, with three deaths and 258 people having recovered from the virus.

There are no known active cases for a third day in a row. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

As of Saturday's update, 15,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 — 227 in the last 24 hours.

Gyms and fitness centres can reopen in Alert Level 2. (New World Fitness website)

The province moves one day closer to making the shift to Alert Level 2 of its reopening plan, which, if it happens on Thursday, will put the province ahead of schedule by 11 days. The initial plan included waiting 28 days between each levels, equalling two full incubation periods of the virus.

The Department of Health said Friday's test result does not change the province's intent to enter Alert Level 2 on Thursday.

Under Alert Level 2, the public will see the return of gyms and fitness centres, playgrounds, arenas and cinemas, all with some restrictions still in place.

Places of worship will also be permitted to reopen after months of many moving to a virtual service.

Safety guidelines for how fitness centres and other businesses will be able to open haven't been announced yet, however.

The province has said that gatherings will be able to expand in Alert Level 2, but the size of gatherings that will be allowed is still to be determined.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador