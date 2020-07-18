N.L. moves to 8 days without a new reported case of COVID-19

Saturday marks eight days without a new reported case of COVID-19, as well as the third week of the Atlantic bubble. (Andrew Hawthorn/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is well into another streak without any cases of COVID-19, as Saturday marks eight straight days without a new reported case of the disease.

The total caseload stands at 262, with 259 people having recovered. Three people have died as a result of the disease.

As of Saturday's update, 21,824 people have been tested across the province — 235 in the last 24 hours.

The weekend began on a good note, as the province became COVID-19 free once again on Friday.

The most recent reported case, a man in his 50s who returned home from working in the United States, had fully recovered, leaving no known active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Atlantic bubble is also in its third week, where residents from the four Atlantic provinces are free to travel throughout the region.

The provincial government's live COVID-19 update will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

