Look who's 40: N.L. marks 40th straight day with no new COVID-19 cases

Newfoundland and Labrador's streak of no new cases of COVID-19 has hit 40 days straight, as the province reported no new cases of the virus Tuesday.

The last time a new case was reported was May 28. Tuesday also marks 20 days since there was an active case of the virus.

Since Monday's update, 264 people have been tested. In total, 19,184 people have been tested in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Monday, the province revealed its plan to return students to classrooms in September, detailing scenarios based on the spread of the virus.

If the caseload remains low, all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will return to in-class instruction in the fall.

Since the Atlantic bubble opened on Friday, P.E.I. has seen five new cases, and Nova Scotia one. Officials say those cases are not connected with the opening of borders between Atlantic Canadian provinces, as the outbreak was traced back to one man who had travelled to the Maritimes from the United States.

On Tuesday, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King called for better communications between provinces and Canada Border Services.

Newfoundland and Labrador's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 261, with 258 recovered. Three people have died from the virus.

