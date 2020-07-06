No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. Monday, as virus-free streak continues

Newfoundland and Labrador kicked off the start of another work week Monday, with no new cases of COVID-19 reported.

That extends the province's streak of no new cases to 39 days, and marks 19 days since there was an active case of the virus.

138 people have been tested since the last update on Sunday. In total, 18,920 people have been tested in Newfoundland and Labrador.

No new cases were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador over the first weekend of the Atlantic bubble, which began on Friday and allows for free movement between people of the four Atlantic provinces.

The next in-person COVID-19 briefing, which the provincial government schedules once a week, is set for Wednesday.

