No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. Monday, as virus-free streak continues
Newfoundland and Labrador marked another day with no known cases of the disease on Monday, extending the number of days since the last positive test to 39.
Weekend had no new cases reported
Newfoundland and Labrador kicked off the start of another work week Monday, with no new cases of COVID-19 reported.
That extends the province's streak of no new cases to 39 days, and marks 19 days since there was an active case of the virus.
138 people have been tested since the last update on Sunday. In total, 18,920 people have been tested in Newfoundland and Labrador.
No new cases were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador over the first weekend of the Atlantic bubble, which began on Friday and allows for free movement between people of the four Atlantic provinces.
The next in-person COVID-19 briefing, which the provincial government schedules once a week, is set for Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.