N.L. closes weekend on 9th straight day without a new reported case of COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has said she hopes more people will start wearing masks in public, but they won't be made mandatory.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, its ninth straight day without a new case.

There are also still no active cases in the province.

Since Saturday's update, 152 people have been tested for the virus, bringing the total to 21,976 since testing began across the province.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 262, with 259 having recovered and three deaths.

The province of Quebec made it mandatory for its residents to wear non-medical masks in public indoor spaces beginning Saturday. However, that plan is not currently being considered in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Friday, Health Minister John Haggie said the best defence against COVID-19 is physical distancing, and masks are secondary to that. He said if the public relies solely on masks, physical distancing may begin to waver.

The health minister also said mandatory masks would be difficult to enforce and there are many groups who can't wear them, such as people with health conditions or those who rely on lip reading.

What's more, Haggie said people who don't wear masks could become targets, as seen in the province's most recent — and now recovered — positive case where a man returned from work in the United States.

"We saw some of the rather unpleasant side of comments around people, who for perfectly legitimate reasons, for example had travelled, and unfortunately come into contact with COVID and been positive when they came back," Haggie told CBC News.

"And for some reason they were blamed, and it's an unfortunate side of human nature that that too comes out. So you then end up with unpleasant scenes in businesses."

Haggie said masks help reduce risk when staying two metres apart from others isn't possible, but physical distancing should be the priority.

