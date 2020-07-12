N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases with visitor restrictions set to ease at health facilities

Two health authorities announced Friday that visitor restrictions will be easing, beginning Monday. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 262, with 258 people having recovered from the virus and three COVID-19 related deaths.

With no new cases Sunday, the province begins a new streak without a new positive case.

Before Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador had gone 42 days without a new case of COVID-19.

In total, 20,437 people have been tested for COVID-19 — a jump of 262 from Saturday.

The latest COVID-19 information will continue to come via emailed statements on all days except Wednesdays, as the province's COVID-19 media briefings have been scaled back to once a week.

Visitor restrictions relaxing starting Monday

On Friday, two of the province's health authorities announced easing of restrictions for hospital and care home visitors.

Starting Monday, Eastern Health and Western Health will allow six designated visitors or support people for all in-patients in hospital, along with residents in long-term care homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities.

A maximum of two people will be allowed to visit per day. The two visitors can visit at the same time in non-hospital facilities.

Visiting hours will be decided by each facility. All visitors must wear a mask and will be screened for COVID-19.

Obstetrics patients can have one support person who can stay for the entire time that the mother and baby are in the hospital. This person can visit as many times as they like throughout the day, according to the new guidelines. Four designated visitors are also allowed after delivery until the mother and baby leave the hospital.