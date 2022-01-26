N.L. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, pushing provincial total to 34

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three more deaths due to COVID-19, the most in a single day since the pandemic hit the province.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said at a provincial briefing Wednesday that all three deaths were people in the Central Health region.

Thirty-four people the province have now died of COVID-19 since March 2020 — 15 in the last month.

The province also reported 304 new cases and 308 recoveries, dropping the known active caseload to 2,680. Twenty people are in hospital due to COVID-19, unchanged from Tuesday's update.

Since Tuesday, 2,017 tests have been completed, with a positivity rate of 15.1 per cent. More than 474,000 tests have been completed over the course of the pandemic, said Fitzgerald.

Despite the high numbers, Fitzgerald says the province is in Alert Level 4, rather than the stricter Level 5, to try to balance public health goals with societal effects.

"Our goals are to minimize the impact on society, while also minimize severe disease and deaths and keeping hospitalizations at a level that our health system can manage. Our vaccination rate is helping … but we still have work to do," she said.

"All that work we put in has prepared us to see this through."

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at briefing today at 2 p.m. NT.

Chief Medical of Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Andrew Furey, Health Minister John Haggie, Education Minister Tom Osborne and Newfoundland and Labrador English School District CEO Tony Stack will be at the briefing, according to the provincial government.

The briefing comes a day after most students, teachers and school staff across the province returned to the classroom for in-person learning.